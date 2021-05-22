Stranded in Goa, Odia couple seeks government help to return

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Left without a job or money post lockdown, an Odia couple from Malkangiri stranded in Goa has sought help from the Odisha government to return home. Mithun Sarkar (31) and wife Sarita, from Kalimela town, are now staring at uncertainty. Stuck in a faraway state, the couple reportedly has no savings to survive on or even return home.

According to sources, the couple has a one and half year old son and Sarita is 8 months pregnant. Mithun along with his wife and son had moved to Goa in February as he was in search of a job. He was hired as a security guard with a private company for a monthly salary of Rs 13,500 and joined duty on March 17.

However, the company paid him 13 days’ salary for the month and stopped paying him thereafter forcing him to leave. “The company is not paying my dues despite repeated requests. The house owner is asking us to vacate if we don’t pay rent . All my money has been exhausted. How do I feed my child and pregnant wife?,” Mithun told the TNIE.

He said the lockdown has aggravated their plight as they are away from home. “We want to come back to Odisha but do not have money for the journey. I request the government to come to our rescue and ensure our safe return,” Mithun said. Four years ago, his parents had not approved of his marriage to Sarita and did not let the couple to stay with them.