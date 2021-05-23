10 child care inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 10 children of 8-18 ages at three child care institutions (CCIs) in the city have tested positive for Covid-19 prompting the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for them.

Five children from Jashoda Sadan at College Square, four from Basundhara at Bidanasi and one from Utkal Balashrama at Madhupatna have tested positive. The detection of 10 positive cases from the CCIs has put the district administration in quandary.

Though the health officials have been able to trace the source of infection at Utkal Balashram and Basundhara, they are yet to ascertain it at Jashoda Sadan. CWC Chairperson Mandakini Jema said five infected children have already recovered and rest others are undergoing treatment. “We have instructed the police, district childline officials and CDPOs to conduct Covid testing through antigen before rehabilitating the rescued children in CCIs,” said Jema.

The CCIs have been instructed to keep the newcomers in isolation for a week before admitting them. Around 400 children have been rehabilitated in 14 CCIs across the district. Managements of all the 14 CCIs have been instructed to set up an isolation room and keep necessary equipment like oximeter, oxygen cylinder and medicines ready with arrangement of a pharmacist and paramedical staff to deal with positive cases, she said.

“We have also asked the institutions to prohibit children from coming in contact with office staff. Only the caretakers are allowed to remain with the children inside the CCIs,” said Jema. Sources said only 30 per cent of the staff of CCIs have been vaccinated. District child protection officer Pragati Mohanty said a list of 110 staff who are yet to be vaccinated has been prepared and the CDMO has been requested to make necessary arrangement to vaccinate them as soon as possible.