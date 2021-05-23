Cyclone Yaas: Balasore prepares for storm

By Express News Service

BALASORE: With Balasore expected to bear the brunt of the approaching cyclone, Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty held a review meeting with officials of various departments to assess the preparedness to meet any eventuality.

District officials were directed to evacuate people living in low-lying areas in coastal pockets to safer places. Block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars were asked to shift elderly and physically-challenged persons besides expectant mothers and patients to shelter homes.

The chief district medical officer will take steps to supply 2,000 masks to BDOs for distribution among the evacuees. All the cyclone shelters will be sanitised. The Collector directed the district civil supplies officer to stock adequate dry food and drinking water.

At least three teams of ODRAF have been kept in readiness. Chakrabarty said a team of NDRF is expected to reach the district soon. As many as 144 generators have been kept ready to cater to the power supply problem.

Similarly in Bhadrak, district Collector Gyana Das directed BDOs and tehsildars of Chandabali, Dhamnagar, Basudevpur and Tihidi blocks to remain alert. As many as 84 flood shelters and 500 school buildings have been readied to accommodate the evacuated people.