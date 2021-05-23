Cyclone Yaas: Shelters for vulnerable amid COVID-19 in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid a surge in Covid infections, the Ganjam administration on Saturday put in place all measures to face the impending cyclone which is expected to hit the State coast on May 25.

Reviewing the Covid-19 management and preparedness to deal with the cyclonic storm, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange directed the block development officers (BDOs) to prepare a report of their arrangements and submit it with the district emergency department by Sunday morning.

He said all preparations have been made to tackle the situation arising out of heavy rains and winds in coastal areas like Chikiti, Rangeilunda, Chhatrapur, Rambha, and Khalikote.

Officials have been asked to shift pregnant women, elderly and disabled persons to safer places like cyclone shelters, schools, and anganwadi centres. BDOs were directed to evacuate families residing in hilly areas of Patrapur and Soroda blocks.

Covid positive persons in home isolation will also be shifted to shelter homes. Kulange directed officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in hospitals. Families residing in kutcha houses and slum areas would be evacuated. Woodcutter machines, JCB and tractors will be kept ready while officials of the Public Works department and BDOs will take steps to provide polythene sheets and food to affected families.

The Collector directed health officials to stock halogen tablets and bleaching powder. The ODRAF and fire personnel were asked to remain alert and prepare themselves to face any eventuality. The State government has been requested for more ODRAF and NDRF teams for Ganjam.

Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) B Bondar said committees have been formed which will remain present in each ward from May 24 to 26. As many as 21 cyclone shelters have been readied to house the evacuated families.

He said dry ration packets are being prepared for distribution and if required, cooked food will be served to the people at shelter homes.

The electricity department has also been put on alert. Bondar said the existing helpline number 0680-2250480, which is active for Covid management, will function round the clock.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 214 fresh positive cases and three Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, Ganjam has reported 272 deaths due to coronavirus.