DG, Fire Services reviews cyclone preparedness in Odisha's Paradip

PARADIP: Director General of Fire Services, M Akhaya on Saturday visited Paradip to review preparedness for the cyclonic storm likely to cross coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26.

In Paradip, the DG directed officials concerned to remain prepared with manpower and equipment to handle any eventuality.

In a meeting, he directed the fire personnel to stock up on equipment like power saws, inflatable tower lights and rubber boats.

Akhaya also visited the local police station, Covid hospital and cyclone shelter and held discussions with Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R and Chief Fire Officer S Sethy.

Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the district administration has engaged senior officials to monitor the situation in eight blocks and two municipalities likely to be affected by the storm.

The administration has also directed the officials to keep equipment ready at all cyclone shelters.

This apart, block development officers and tehsildars have been asked to keep their offices open 24X7 and take steps for shifting people residing in low-lying areas to safer places and arrange dry food like flattened rice and jaggery for them.

