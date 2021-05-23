Helping hands of Bhanjanagar heal scars of Covid

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Instilling hope amid the Covid-19 despair, a group of youths of Bhanjanagar have come together to heal the scars of families affected by the crisis. Apart from providing dignified burial to the dead, the youths under the banner of ‘Helping Hands Bhanjanagar’ (HHB) are supplying food to the poor caught in the pandemic’s trap.

Last week, a woman from Kulada village in Bhanjanagar block breathed her last while undergoing treatment for a non-Covid disease at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, villagers raised a hue and cry and opposed the cremation in the local crematorium, suspecting her death due to Covid. They did not even allow her body to enter the village, leaving the family members in a hopeless situation. Receiving information, members of HHB rushed to Kulada and performed the last rites of the woman in presence of her family members.

Besides giving dignity to the dead, the young volunteers also lift the unclaimed bodies from hospitals and perform their last rites. So far in the second Covid wave, they have performed funeral rites of 10 bodies.

In a bid to serve the needy and vulnerable sections of the society, the youths had formed HHB three years back. In the first wave of Covid last year, the outfit came to the aid of many people affected by the virus and helped cremate bodies of coronavirus victims braving both the infection and stigma.

Now as the State is under lockdown, the volunteers of HHB are providing medicines, essentials and food to people reeling under the Covid-19 restrictions. Prasanta Pradhan, a member of the outfit, said, “We had formed the organisation with an intention to serve the people in distress. When the pandemic broke out, we decided to lend a helping hand to the poor and destitute who were the most affected by the situation.”