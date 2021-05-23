Kendrapara braces up ahead of Cyclone Yaas

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The storm, likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26, has brought back memories of the devastating super cyclone of 1999 which had claimed 386 lives in the seaside villages of of Kendrapara district.

The cyclone, which is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ comes at a time when Odisha along with the rest of the nation is reeling under the impact of second wave of Covid-19. For once in the last several months, people are more concerned about the cyclone than the virus, said Amarendra Mandal of Jamboo.

District emergency officer, Sambeet Satapathy said the coastal areas of Kendrapara and its nearby areas are prone to cyclone and the officials concerned are taking the upcoming threat seriously to make sure the right measures are in place to mitigate the impact of the storm.

The government has also issued a warning to people against visiting the coastal areas to prevent any eventuality.

Having learnt a lesson from the 1999 super cyclone, people in the district are prepared to shift to safer places, said Saroj Das of Batighar. Meanwhile, DG, Fire Service M Akhaya on Saturday reviewed cyclone preparedness and availability of emergency equipment in the district.