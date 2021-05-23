STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low pressure forms, Odisha braces for cyclone ‘Yaas’

Preliminary forecast says, the tropical storm may cross the coast around north Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh by May 26 evening.

Published: 23rd May 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts Tuesday onwards.

Very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts Tuesday onwards.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha is bracing for a mid-pandemic natural disaster as a low pressure formed over east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning is likely to grow into a very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ over the next four days.

Preliminary forecast says, the tropical storm may cross the coast around north Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh by May 26 evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure will concentrate into a depression by Sunday morning, move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday. Over the subsequent 24 hours, it would gain strength into a very severe cyclonic storm. The storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach north Bay of Bengal near West Bengal, adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around Wednesday morning.

The path of the system can be ascertained after it intensifies into a depression, Director Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said. Private weather forecaster Skymet said, cyclone Tauktae, which formed over Arabian Sea, had a long sea travel and therefore intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. “The tropical storm over Bay of Bengal will barely have 500 km to 600 km of ocean stretch before the coastline. The storm is expected to move north-west towards West Bengal and north Odisha coast and will make landfall on May 26 morning,” it added.

According to Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), global models are in good agreement that the system will continue to track northward and intensify steadily. The potential for the development of a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours has been upgraded to medium, the agency predicted.
With formation of the system, many coastal districts began reporting rainfall intensity of which would only increase over the next few days.

Very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts Tuesday onwards. While wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr and gusting up to 60 km/hr will prevail along and off Odisha coast from Monday evening, it might increase further, hitting 90 km/hr to 100 km/hr and gusting up to 110 km/hr from Wednesday afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone Yaas Odisha
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp