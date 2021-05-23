STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘No person to be left behind’: Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, Mission Zero Casualty activated by Odisha CM

As the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, cyclone shelters have already been readied in low lying areas of the region.

Published: 23rd May 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds engulfed Bhubaneswar skyline before a drizzle on Saturday afternoon even as a cyclone builds up in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Dark clouds engulfed Bhubaneswar skyline before a drizzle on Saturday afternoon even as a cyclone builds up in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked the district collectors to ensure that not a single person is left behind in low-lying areas and kutcha houses during the cyclone, which is brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Reviewing the cyclone preparedness through video conference, the Chief Minister said that as the situation has become more challenging because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all steps should be taken to evacuate people from vulnerable areas in time and with proper adherence to Covid protocols. Steps should also be taken to prevent any disruption in supply of medical oxygen inside or outside the state during the cyclone, he stated.

As the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, cyclone shelters have already been readied in the low lying areas of the region. While 1,223 cyclone shelters have been identified in Balasore district, Bhadrak has so far kept in readiness 700 shelters. Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have also identified 970 and 223 cyclone shelters respectively. The Chief Minister asked the district collectors and superintendents of police to personally monitor evacuation of people from low lying and vulnerable places to the cyclone shelters.

He asked the collectors to make alternative arrangements for uninterrupted power and drinking water supply to all Covid hospitals and Covid care centres in areas that are likely to be hit by the cyclone. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Services and road clearance teams with machinery are posted at all vulnerable places for quick response.  As many as 66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF and 177 fire service teams will be deployed in affected areas. The teams will leave for their respective places in the coastal districts on Sunday morning. 

‘No person to be left behind,’ Mission Zero Casualty activated by Naveen

Besides, teams for restoration of power supply and telecom services should be kept in readiness, he said and asked the officials to take the help of other states if necessary.  Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and distribution companies have been asked to be prepared with additional manpower and equipment for immediate restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

Collectors have been asked to ensure power supply in Covid hospitals, general hospitals and cyclone shelters in coordination with the power distribution companies.  Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said arrangements of DG sets have been made for all oxygen refilling stations. He said that collectors have been asked keep oxygen cylinders filled up. Besides, steps have been taken to ensure supply of oxygen to outside states without disruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone Yaas Odisha
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp