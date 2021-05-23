‘No person to be left behind’: Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, Mission Zero Casualty activated by Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked the district collectors to ensure that not a single person is left behind in low-lying areas and kutcha houses during the cyclone, which is brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Reviewing the cyclone preparedness through video conference, the Chief Minister said that as the situation has become more challenging because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all steps should be taken to evacuate people from vulnerable areas in time and with proper adherence to Covid protocols. Steps should also be taken to prevent any disruption in supply of medical oxygen inside or outside the state during the cyclone, he stated.

As the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, cyclone shelters have already been readied in the low lying areas of the region. While 1,223 cyclone shelters have been identified in Balasore district, Bhadrak has so far kept in readiness 700 shelters. Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have also identified 970 and 223 cyclone shelters respectively. The Chief Minister asked the district collectors and superintendents of police to personally monitor evacuation of people from low lying and vulnerable places to the cyclone shelters.

He asked the collectors to make alternative arrangements for uninterrupted power and drinking water supply to all Covid hospitals and Covid care centres in areas that are likely to be hit by the cyclone. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Services and road clearance teams with machinery are posted at all vulnerable places for quick response. As many as 66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF and 177 fire service teams will be deployed in affected areas. The teams will leave for their respective places in the coastal districts on Sunday morning.

‘No person to be left behind,’ Mission Zero Casualty activated by Naveen

Besides, teams for restoration of power supply and telecom services should be kept in readiness, he said and asked the officials to take the help of other states if necessary. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and distribution companies have been asked to be prepared with additional manpower and equipment for immediate restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

Collectors have been asked to ensure power supply in Covid hospitals, general hospitals and cyclone shelters in coordination with the power distribution companies. Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said arrangements of DG sets have been made for all oxygen refilling stations. He said that collectors have been asked keep oxygen cylinders filled up. Besides, steps have been taken to ensure supply of oxygen to outside states without disruption.