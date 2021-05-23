Now, get Covid test report online in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People waiting for Covid-19 test reports will not have to worry now as they can get these directly from website launched by the Odisha government on Saturday sitting at home.

After undergoing Covid tests, RT-PCR or rapid antigen, people can know their test result by submitting their registered mobile number or specimen referral form (SRF) ID in the website and download the report.

This IT initiative by Health and Family Welfare, and Electronics and Information Technology departments now eliminates the need for people to physically visit the testing centre to get their Covid report.

The test report generated digitally will carry all the details of the person who has undergone test, including the QR code which can be used by any designate agency to verify the authenticity of the report at any time.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said hassle-free provision of information regarding Covid test to people will not only smoothen the process but also give a huge relief to them in these trying times. The Chief Minister said the government has significantly increased capacity to conduct RT-PCR tests by setting up test centres in all districts where service will be provided to people everyday. “It has been our effort to provide free testing-cum-treatment to protect precious lives, especially the vulnerable people,” he added.

The website is a part of 5T initiative to ensure that the test reports are available to people in very convenient way. In order to ensure privacy of the reports, OTP will be sent to the registered number. The website https://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in/SamplCollectionDetails.aspx has been linked to https://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in for greater convenience.

Secretary in the Electronics and IT department Manoj Kumar Mishra said the government has leveraged technology to remove all hassles of collecting test status by providing report directly to the patient. The report can also be availed at Mo Seva Kendras at the gram panchayat level, he added.

Congress slams govt over partial waiver of liquor licence fee

Bhubaneswar: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Saturday hit out at Odisha government over the decision taken by the State Cabinet to partially waive off licence fee of wine shop vendors/owners from June to December, 2020.

“How the State Cabinet took such a decision to protect a financially cash rich business group,” Patnaik asked and questioned the government’s wisdom in allowing collection of tax from hundreds of small business units whose income was zero during the last 15 months. Criticising the government for its failure to control the prices of essential commodities which have skyrocketed during the pandemic, Patnaik demanded that the government should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel so that prices of dal, edible and other food items will come down.