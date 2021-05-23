Odisha government comes to aid of stranded couple in Goa

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after an Odia couple stranded in Goa appealed for help, the State government responded promptly and initiated steps to aid their safe return to their native Kalimela town in Malkangiri.

The plight of Mithun Sarkar, a security guard in Goa struggling for survival after losing his job, and his family were highlighted in The New Indian Express report “Stranded in Goa, Odia couple seeks govt help to return” published on May 22.

Following the report, Odisha Labour Commissioner Dr N Thirumala Naik took up the matter to help Sarkar and his family’s safe return. Speaking to the TNIE, Naik said, "I have taken up the issue with the Goa government. The Divisional Labour Commissioner (DLC) has also been directed to look into the matter. We will ensure that the man’s dues are cleared and his family is rescued as early as possible.” DLC Madan Mohan Paik said after Odisha government’s swift intervention, the Goa-based firm paid Rs 9,379 to Mithun and has promised to clear rest of the dues later this month.

Mithun along with wife Sarita and one and half-year-old son, who belong to Kalimela here, had shifted to Goa in February in the lookout of better job prospects. In March, Mithun was hired as a security guard by a private firm but the company stopped paying him after a month forcing him to quit his job.

Left without job or savings to survive on, the couple had desperately sought help from the Odisha government to come to their rescue.