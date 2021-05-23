STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pregnant women can’t choose between cyclone and ‘Covid unsafe’ shelters in Odisha

No special cyclone shelters for expectant mothers have yet been arranged in the district 

Published: 23rd May 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Ahead of the cyclonic storm expected to form over Bay of Bengal in next couple of days, pregnant and lactating women of different villages in the district are reluctant to shift to cyclone shelters fearing transmission of Covid-19.

In view of the impending cyclone, the district administration has engaged anganwadi workers, accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and members of various self-help groups to persuade locals including women to evacuate to safer places. Nearly 42 cyclone shelters and 178 alternative buildings have been identified to house people during the storm.

However, expecting mothers are apprehensive of shifting to safe shelter due to the threat of Covid-19. A pregnant woman of Dhinkia Purnima Sethy said, ‘’Though I live in a kutcha house, I don’t want to shift to a shelter during the cyclone as there is a possibility of the infection spreading among the evacuees. It has become a panicky situation for us due to both the upcoming cyclone and prevailing Covid scenario in the region.” Another pregnant woman said the administration is yet to arrange special cyclone shelters for expecting mothers.

Pregnant women who are due for delivery in 15 days are allowed to stay in health facilities but for others, there are no such arrangements. “Since there is a risk of catching the virus at cyclone shelters, I have decided to stay at home during the storm,” she added. There is a provision of shifting pregnant women 15 days ahead of their delivery date to the district headquarters hospital and primary and community health centres. Sources said the administration has planned to shift nearly 50 such pregnant women to hospitals during the cyclone.

Though the health authorities claim of putting in place all safety measures at the cyclone shelters, it has failed to allay the fears of these women and children. A local gynaecologist said pregnant women are more prone to infections. In advanced pregnancy, the capacity of the lungs is reduced as the uterus tends to push the diaphragm upwards. So the risk of respiratory distress is more in pregnant women.

District social welfare officer Swarnamanjari Nayak said in view of rise in Covid infections, the administration has made necessary arrangements for safety of pregnant women and children. “We have identified schools and anganwadi centres for their stay. Anganwadi workers along with members of 13 SHGs have been engaged for supply of dry food to these women and convince them to shift to safer places,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cyclone Yaas
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp