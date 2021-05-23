Pregnant women can’t choose between cyclone and ‘Covid unsafe’ shelters in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ahead of the cyclonic storm expected to form over Bay of Bengal in next couple of days, pregnant and lactating women of different villages in the district are reluctant to shift to cyclone shelters fearing transmission of Covid-19.

In view of the impending cyclone, the district administration has engaged anganwadi workers, accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and members of various self-help groups to persuade locals including women to evacuate to safer places. Nearly 42 cyclone shelters and 178 alternative buildings have been identified to house people during the storm.

However, expecting mothers are apprehensive of shifting to safe shelter due to the threat of Covid-19. A pregnant woman of Dhinkia Purnima Sethy said, ‘’Though I live in a kutcha house, I don’t want to shift to a shelter during the cyclone as there is a possibility of the infection spreading among the evacuees. It has become a panicky situation for us due to both the upcoming cyclone and prevailing Covid scenario in the region.” Another pregnant woman said the administration is yet to arrange special cyclone shelters for expecting mothers.

Pregnant women who are due for delivery in 15 days are allowed to stay in health facilities but for others, there are no such arrangements. “Since there is a risk of catching the virus at cyclone shelters, I have decided to stay at home during the storm,” she added. There is a provision of shifting pregnant women 15 days ahead of their delivery date to the district headquarters hospital and primary and community health centres. Sources said the administration has planned to shift nearly 50 such pregnant women to hospitals during the cyclone.

Though the health authorities claim of putting in place all safety measures at the cyclone shelters, it has failed to allay the fears of these women and children. A local gynaecologist said pregnant women are more prone to infections. In advanced pregnancy, the capacity of the lungs is reduced as the uterus tends to push the diaphragm upwards. So the risk of respiratory distress is more in pregnant women.

District social welfare officer Swarnamanjari Nayak said in view of rise in Covid infections, the administration has made necessary arrangements for safety of pregnant women and children. “We have identified schools and anganwadi centres for their stay. Anganwadi workers along with members of 13 SHGs have been engaged for supply of dry food to these women and convince them to shift to safer places,” she added.