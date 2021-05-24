24x7 control rooms for ‘Yaas’

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As part of its preparations for cyclone ‘Yaas’, Jajpur administration has opened 24x7 control rooms at the district headquarters town, all the 10 blocks and tehsil offices to coordinate with officials for disaster response activities.

Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore on Sunday conducted a review meeting with district officials to assess the cyclone preparedness and directed all block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars to strictly follow the SOP and instructions for disaster management.

As many as 29 cyclone centres, a number of school and government buildings have been readied to be used as alternative shelter for people who will be evacuated. Arrangement of uninterrupted power supply, food, safe drinking water and sanitation has been made at these facilities.