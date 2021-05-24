STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Away from virus, PVTGs out of inoculation drive so far

 If sources are to be believed, these tribal groups are still ignorant of Covid-19 and the damage inflicted by the virus as the administration has reportedly not taken steps to reach out to them.

Published: 24th May 2021 04:55 AM

A woman from the Mankadia community in Uthanisahi village | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  While the safety of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) is emerging as a serious concern with several people from these communities testing positive for Covid-19, awareness and immunisation for the vulnerable tribes are yet to begin in Mayurbhanj. The district is home to  PVTGs like Khadia, Mankadia and Lodha communities which are mostly found in Karanjia, Udala and Baripada sub-divisions.

 If sources are to be believed, these tribal groups are still ignorant of Covid-19 and the damage inflicted by the virus as the administration has reportedly not taken steps to reach out to them. Some of the remote communities are reportedly only aware of the term “Corona” from posters pasted on the walls of their house by ASHA and anganwadi workers. In the absence of awareness, PVTGs here are depending on quacks and traditional remedies if they develop flu-like symptoms.

 In Uthanisahi village under Kaptipada block, there are 55 Mankadia tribe families. For most of them, “Covid-19” is a term unheard of.  They do not use masks or practice hand hygiene as health workers have reportedly not given them due advice on the pandemic. Bugudi Mankadia, 38, said, “ASHA workers have not asked us to do things like cover our face with masks and wash hands regularly.

We only hear the word “Corona” at times, but do not know what it means.” Uthanisahi village is 17 km from Kaptipada hospital.  Despite their inaccessibility, the Health department is yet to initiate basic awareness drives like mask distribution, thermal screening and vaccination to protect the vulnerable tribal population. Apart from Mankadias, there are over 1,132 households of Lodha tribe in Morada, Suliapada and Betnoti blocks in Baripada sub-division, and 200 families in Kaptipada. None of them has been mainstreamed into the immunisation drive yet. 

Project manager of Hill Khadia Mankadia Development Agency, Cornelia Lakra said at least 674 households of the two PVTGs are spread across 20 villages in Karanjia. “We will start awareness campaign in the area from Monday. None from the Khadia tribe in this region has tested positive till now,” she said. Karanjia Sub-collector Dr Rajanikanta Biswal said awareness drive is being carried out for the tribes but immunisation hasn’t started. Dr. Sibananda Mohanty, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer of Udala said “I have ordered officers to make a list of villages, name and age group of PVTGs. The list will send to higher authorities for needful action,” he informed. 

Contacted, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj asserted about the conduct of awareness drives in PVTG villages, and said the tribes will get the jab as per the government guidelines. Recently, 16 persons from the Khadia community in Lalpani village under Baripada’s Shamakhunta block tested positive for Covid-19. A rapid response team rushed to the village to give them due medical treatment. Those infected are recovering under home isolation now.

