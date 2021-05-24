Centre sanctions 8 PSA O2 plants for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has sanctioned additional eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants for the State. The facilities will be installed inside public health facilities by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The new PSA plants will be set up at the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) of Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Nayagarh and Sonepur by DRDO which is already developing such facilities at Boudh and Cuttack.

Informing the State government on the new oxygen plants on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “It is requested that all out efforts may be made to ensure that these PSA plants are installed and commissioned at the respective sites before June 30, 2021 positively.” The State government is further requested to keep ground work like identification of site close to hospital wards and availability of power supply ready for taking up civil electrical works forthwith, the communication from the Ministry said.

The Health Ministry has further requested the State government to handover appropriate space for these plants close to the hospital wards to the executing agency as per technical specifications for preparation of site for installation of the plant. “Designate at least two technical persons from each hospital who will be made responsible for operation and upkeep of the PSA plant so that they may be skilled to do these works proficiently. An online training will be organised and the plant vendor imparted necessary skills on site,” the Ministry said.

The Centre has requested the State to render all necessary assistance to the executing agency for site preparation and installation, testing and commissioning of the PSA plant in a mission mode. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had recently written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting to allocate additional 19 PSA medical oxygen plants for Odisha.

Pradhan had proposed two PSA plants each for Balasore, Balangir, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj and one each for Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sonepur. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vardhan for approving eight more PSA plants, Pradhan said they have assured seven more for Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada districts.