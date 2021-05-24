STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre sanctions 8 PSA O2 plants for Odisha

State asked to ensure commissioning of the plants before June 30 this year; seven more plants in the offing

Published: 24th May 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has sanctioned additional eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants for the State. The facilities will be installed inside public health facilities by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The new PSA plants will be set up at the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) of Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Nayagarh and Sonepur by DRDO which is already developing such facilities at Boudh and Cuttack.

Informing the State government on the new oxygen plants on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “It is requested that all out efforts may be made to ensure that these PSA plants are installed and commissioned at the respective sites before June 30, 2021 positively.” The State government is further requested to keep ground work like identification of site close to hospital wards and availability of power supply ready for taking up civil electrical works forthwith, the communication from the Ministry said.

The Health Ministry has further requested the State government to handover appropriate space for these plants close to the hospital wards to the executing agency as per technical specifications for preparation of site for installation of the plant. “Designate at least two technical persons from each hospital who will be made responsible for operation and upkeep of the PSA plant so that they may be skilled to do these works proficiently. An online training will be organised and the plant vendor imparted necessary skills on site,” the Ministry said.

The Centre has requested the State to render all necessary assistance to the executing agency for site preparation and installation, testing and commissioning of the PSA plant in a mission mode. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had recently written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting to allocate additional 19 PSA medical oxygen plants for Odisha.

Pradhan had proposed two PSA plants each for Balasore, Balangir, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj and one each for Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sonepur.  Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vardhan for approving eight more PSA plants, Pradhan said they have assured seven more for Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj  and Rayagada districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp