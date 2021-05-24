How will rural health army fight Covid-19 without safety gears, remuneration in Odisha?

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An ASHA worker was manhandled in Chargochhia village in Balasore district after she reported the arrival of a woman from a Covid affected area without a negative report recently. The local sarpanch had assured to look into the matter, but no action has been taken yet.

Last year several cases of assault to ASHA and Anganwadi workers (AWWs) were reported from across the State during the door-to-door survey for screening of SARI/ILI cases following which the field functionaries skipped visiting families at some places due to threats from influential people.

“Why should we risk our lives? First, there is threat from the deadly virus and secondly, from the community members if we report the suspect cases without their approval. Last time in some areas, we did the survey randomly and sent the report. What else can we do? Neither there is any safety kit from the government, nor does anyone come to our rescue during community attacks,”

Even as the State government has pinned hopes on the three-month door-to-door survey for monitoring of Covid symptoms and comorbid conditions by ASHA and AWWs beginning Monday, the purpose of the survey stands defeated as many fear to report suspected cases due to threats on the ill-equipped field workers.

Citing that they are yet to be provided with safety guards like N95 mask, gloves, sanitiser, head cover and face cover, several ASHA and AWWs associations have already apprised their respective Child Development Project Officers not to participate in the survey.

“I am yet to get my bills of masks, sanitisers and face covers purchased last year reimbursed. This time the government has advised to use N95 masks. Though ASHAs have been asked to buy thermal scanners, surprisingly there is no provision of oximeters. Nothing has been procured yet. The government should provide us the safety and screening materials instead of forcing us to buy from the market at exorbitant prices," pointed out Pratibha Pal, deputy general secretary of Nikhila Odisha Anganwadi Karmi Sangha.

With rural Odisha this time facing large scale community transmission of coronavirus, the screening, survey and monitoring of active cases are going to be a herculean task for the field functionaries. As the virus is taking more lives than the previous years, they are apprehensive of carrying out the survey with true spirit.

Adding to their woes is the apathetic attitude of the government. The AWWs have not been paid their remunerations for the last two to three months due to lack of allotment to blocks. Even though the AWWs along with ASHAs and ANMs form the biggest health army for generating awareness and health screening, they are most neglected.

“At least seven AWWs, including three from Kalahandi, two from Balangir and one each from Bargarh and Sonepur have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last fortnight. Monthly remuneration is not given to them on time. They are being forced to conduct the survey putting their lives at risk as no safety gear is provided to them. At Rs 33 per day, the incentive is too meagre as compared to other states, which are providing Rs 50 to Rs 70 a day,” said Prashant Padhi, western Odisha convenor of the association.

The State has around 37,000 ASHAs and 1.42 lakh AWWs and helpers besides 5000 mini AWWs. The Health and Family Welfare department has asked all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs to deploy them for the state-wide house-to-house survey for screening of Covid symptoms, malaria, TB, and diarrhoea besides other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) from May 24 to August 23.

They have also been tasked to mobilise registered critical patients of NCDs for continuing medication like dialysis and chemotherapy and sensitise them on precautions to be taken for Covid-19 along with promotion of Covid appropriate behaviour among vulnerable groups and vector control measures. ASHAs have been tasked to cover at least 20 households a day and touch each family twice a month with proper precautions.

AWWs association president Bijay Jena said the government should immediately release the pending remuneration of AWWs and provide the field workers all safety equipment besides a dedicated police helpline to deal with physical assaults on field workers.

Contacted, Secretary of Women and Child Development department Anu Garg did not comment. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been ordered to provide one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to each ASHA for buying essentials besides additional Rs 10,000 to each Gaon Kalyan Samiti for effective management of Covid and non-Covid healthcare services.