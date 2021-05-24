Lockdown worsens plight of Bondas

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The Bondas, belonging to the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), residing in Andrahal and Mudulipada panchayats in Bonda Hill under Khairput block have been the worst-hit this lockdown.

The tribe is facing a tough time facing lack of adequate ration including grocery and vegetables. While the ones living in Mudulipada could not move out to visit Khairput to buy essentials due to the lockdown, people in Andrahal who used to visit Andhra Pradesh markets via Ankadali in Koraput have been the worst-hit after borders were sealed with neighbouring states to check spread of infection.

Earlier, 12 people had tested positive for the virus from the community. “Our ration is exhausted and we can’t move out to buy necessary items outside of Bonda Hill due to lockdown. Administration should take appropriate steps to provide us with basic necessities in these dire situations,” said Laikhan Sisa of Andrahal.Contacted, Khairput BDO Hruda Ranjan Sahu said private vendors in the area have been mobilised and provided with vehicles to supply essential items in Bonda Hill from Monday to Friday, adding due to weekend shutdown, vendors couldn’t visit the tribe in the last two days.