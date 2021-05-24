Mass evacuation as ‘Yaas’ inches closer

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The coastal district is bracing up for mass evacuation in view of the cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ which is expected to hit Kendrapara on May 26. Thousands of seaside villagers have started preparations to shift to safer places as the cyclone inches closer to the State coast.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said the administration has made arrangements to evacuate people residing in seaside villages of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks from vulnerable areas within a day’s time on May 25. High alert has been sounded in seaside panchayats of Satabhaya, Gupti, Talachua, Rangani, Pentha, Jamboo, Kharinashi , Kansarabadadandua and Suninti.

Since Mahakalapada and Rajnagar could face the worst of tidal surge and heavy rains, the administration will evacuate residents to cyclone shelters and school and college buildings on May 25. “We have deployed power boats for relief and evacuation works. We are using public address systems to warn people of the impending danger. The authorities have also stocked dry food and rice besides keeping medical teams and ambulances on standby. Many sick and pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals,” Satapathy informed.

He further said the authorities are working with local sarpanchs and other panchayat body members to help people prepare for the cyclone. The coastal areas of the district are frequently hit by cyclones and hence, everyone is taking the approaching ‘Yaas’ seriously. “The administration faces a dual challenge of preparing for the cyclone and preventing spread of Covid-19 as the pandemic situation has complicated housing arrangements of evacuees.

Physical distancing is needed to prevent the transmission of the virus,” the emergency officer said. To ensure social distancing, the number of cyclone shelters has been doubled by using school buildings. Masks have been made compulsory at the shelters. Separate isolation rooms have been readied for infected patients. Regular coordination meetings are being held between government officials and humanitarian agencies in areas which are most likely to be affected, Satapathy added.