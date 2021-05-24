Minister asks power utilities to remain alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the very severe cyclonic storm poses a threat to power infrastructure and maintaining uninterrupted electricity to hospitals and oxygen plants emerging as major challenges, the State government on Sunday directed the authorities of transmission and distribution utilities to mobilise their men, materials and machines for quick restoration work.

Taking stock of the preparedness of distribution companies and transmission utility OPTCL for the impending cyclone at a high level meeting here, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra emphasised on advance mobilisation of materials and machineries like pole masters, crane, power saws and hydraulic trolley to strategic locations.

“Full-proof preparedness must be ensured down to section level of both discoms and OPTCL and leave of employees be cancelled,” the Minister instructed the senior functionaries of the organisations. He also directed the CEOs of discoms and OPTCL to ensure safety at all level of execution, especially at restoration sites and utmost care of workforce engaged in both preparedness activities and restoration works should be taken with Covid appropriate safety.

Steady power supply to all Covid Care Centres, Covid hospitals, other healthcare institutions and essential service organisations will be the priority. Efforts should be made to restore power supply to NACs and municipalities within 24 hours, he added.

The Minister further stressed the need to take the local public representatives into confidence and seek their support during post cyclone crisis management. He sought the cooperation of all concerned in the power sector to make the preparedness and post cyclone restoration exercise flawless and most successful as has been demonstrated during the last cyclone Amphan.

Asserting that Tata Power is always in a state of readiness to respond to any contingencies, TPCODL CEO M Shenbagam said the utility has formed dedicated teams to ensure 24x7 power supply to oxygen plants. Quick response teams have been strategically placed at various locations and one can call 24x7 call centre’s toll free number 1912 or 1800-3457122 for any emergency service, he added.