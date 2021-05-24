Odisha readies rescue, restoration plan for ‘Yaas’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As Odisha braces for the very severe cyclonic storm, likey to cross its northern shores on May 26, the State government has readied its rescue and evacuation plans in the regions along its projected path. The government is gearing up to deal with wind speed ranging from 120 to 165 km per hour, rainfall between 250 and 300 cm, and storm surge of three to four metre in coastal areas.

Four coastal districts likely to be most affected by the cyclone, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, have already finalised their evacuation plans and spruced up the cyclone shelters. Evacuation of people from all vulnerable places will start either from Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the government has taken all preemptive and preparatory measures for evacuation of people from vulnerable areas in view of likely inundation of low lying areas due to storm surge. He said 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 50 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and more than 175 teams of Fire Services have been deployed in vulnerable zones of the districts. Besides, 10 more NDRF teams will be airlifted to Odisha, he added.

The SRC said deployment of rescue and evacuation teams will be increased considering the severity of the cyclone and the path to be taken by it. There will be a more clear picture regarding the landfall of the cyclone and its speed by Monday evening, he added. As directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the SRC on Sunday visited Balasore, the district presumed to be in the eye of the cyclone, and reviewed the preparedness with the collector and his counterpart at neighbouring Bhadrak.

Stating that drinking water provision, power restoration, uninterrupted service to Covid hospitals will be top priority during the cyclone, Jena said he advised the collectors for coordinated action for evacuation and proper shelter management. Besides, collectors were asked for better compliance to Covid protocols in all the shelters, Covid and general hospitals during the period. Meanwhile, the SRC has advised elderly people not to venture out during cyclone and asked youngsters not to roam around on bikes after wind starts gathering pace.

Odisha readies rescue, restoration plan for ‘Yaas’

“Do not step out to collect mangoes and coconuts, store water in case not shifted to any cyclone shelter,” he said. Leave of all electricity and Water Resources department employees has been cancelled due to the cyclone. “Covid care centres and hospitals will be provided uninterrupted power supply and standby arrangements have been made in case of power outage. Special teams have been formed to restore power transmission in the aftermath of the cyclone,” Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra said.

State Water Resources Engineer in Chief Jyotirmaya Ratha told mediapersons that a 24-hour control room has been opened to maintain coordination with the authorities of all districts and ground level officials. At present, water level in almost all the reservoirs is much below the capacity level. There is little likelihood of any flood. However, the government is prepared for flood management as per the standard operating procedure once the cyclonic activity triggers rainfall, he added.

‘Yaas’ heads for north Odisha-WB coast

The low pressure over Bay of Bengal which turned into a depression on Sunday and on course to be a very severe cyclonic storm is gunning for a Wednesday evening landfall between Paradip and Sagar Islands (West Bengal). Though the exact place and time of crossing the coastline with precision will need another 24 hours, a large band between West Bengal-Odisha border could be the point of crossing when extremely heavy rains and high velocity winds in excess of 150 km per hour is expected over the sea and coastal parts. Once intensified, it will be called cyclone ‘Yaas’ named by Oman. This will be the second cyclone to hit Indian coast within 10 days after cyclone Tauktae crossed Gujarat on May 17