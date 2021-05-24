SRC says Balasore prepared for ‘Yaas’

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Sunday visited Balasore to review the district’s preparedness to tackle any eventuality amid the impending cyclone threat. He was accompanied by Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarty and other officials of line departments concerned.

Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall in Paradip and impact Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Jajpur districts. The SRC expressed satisfaction that Balasore district administration is prepared to evacuate people living in low-lying areas in coastal pockets. Sufficient dry food, drinking water and generators have already been arranged.

All cyclone shelters have been sanitized. Jena said health and administrative officials are putting their best foot forward to face the storm. As many as four teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and nine fire fighter teams are ready for rescue operations, the SRC told mediapersons. Apart from cyclone shelter homes, school buildings and colleges will be used for sheltering evacuees.