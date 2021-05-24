STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Dongria Kondhs infected in Kalahandi

All the three cases were reported from Amthapadar village under Trilochanpur panchayat at the foothills of Niyamgiri hills.

Screening of Dongria Kondhs underway in Phuldumer village | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  The deadly Covid-19 had spared the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) Dongria Kondh of Kalahandi in the first wave but not anymore. As many as three positive cases have been detected among the PVTG during the ongoing door-to-door survey in tribal villages under Lanjigarh block.

All the three cases were reported from Amthapadar village under Trilochanpur panchayat at the foothills of Niyamgiri hills. The infected persons include two adult males and a 4-year-old boy. The village has 38 households with a population of 178 of which 113 are Dongria Kondhs. Following detection of the new infections, the local administration has declared Amthapadar a containment zone and started active surveillance to prevent the virus spread.

Health teams have sanitised the village besides providing medicines and dry ration kits for 14 days to the affected villagers. This apart, awareness is being created among the tribals on social distancing and personal hygiene. Sources said the district administration has now shifted its focus on the vulnerable PVTGs Dongria and Kutia Kondhs in Lanjigarh block.

A comprehensive plan for Covid management in areas inhabited by the PVTGS has been chalked out. District and block nodal officers have been appointed to keep new infections at bay. The active surveillance, which started from May 19, will continue till May 26. Health teams comprising anganwadi and ASHA workers are conducting door-to-door survey in the tribal villages during which thermal screening of villagers is being carried out. Besides, the teams are checking oxygen saturation level of the affected tribals.

In Lanjigarh block, there are 278 PVTG villages covering 6,830 households with a population of 30,502. Of these villages, 20 are under Trilochanpur panchayat which houses the Dongria Kondhs. The 20 villages have 458 households with a population of 2,081 of which 1,345 are Dongri Kondhs. The rest 258 villages are predominantly inhabited by Kutia kondhs.

In a first, health team visits remote tribal village 
Phulbani: A health team for the first time visited the inaccessible Sakarajodi village under Kotagarh block of Kandhamal district last week to check the health status of Kutia Kondhs. Though not a single Covid case has been detected in Sakarajodi, the health officials visited the village on Friday to create awareness on Covid-19 among the tribals. The village lacks basic facilities including a motorable road. It was a unique experience for the tribal villagers as they got to see the health personnel for the first time, said medical officer of Kotagarh community health centre Dr Debanath De who led the team.

Other members of the team included Ayush doctor Ashok Samal and ANM Banita Desinayak. The team took samples of more than 90 Kutia Kondhs and all were found to be Covid negative. However, seven tribals were detected with malaria and were given the required medicines, informed chief district medical officer Dr Rajashree Pattnaik. The health team first went to Bandapipili and reached Sakarajodi via Badipangal as there is no motorable road to the tribal village. The team covered around 5 km distance on foot by crossing a small rivulet and hilly terrains. The Kutia Kondhs were educated about the precautions needed to be taken against Covid-19.

