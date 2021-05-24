Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi for sanctioning 8.17 lakh PMAY houses in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning 8.17 lakh houses under the flagship rural housing scheme PMAY. The State government has requested the Centre to sanction 14.94 houses, 7.87 lakh for Fani-affected families and 6.07 lakh eligible beneficiaries left out from the permanent wait list in 16 non-Fani affected districts.

With an unspent balance of Rs 1,396.65 crore with the State, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,810 crore which includes the State share of Rs 1,524 crore for the current fiscal. The State has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for rural housing.

Pradhan expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for fulfilling the dreams of the weaker section section of the society by providing them assistance for construction of houses during a difficult time like Covid pandemic.