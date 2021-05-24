‘Yaas’ heads for north Odisha coast with some power

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The low pressure over Bay of Bengal which turned into a depression on Sunday and on course to be a very severe cyclonic storm is gunning for a Wednesday evening landfall between Paradip and Sagar Islands (West Bengal).

Once intensified, it will be called cyclone ‘Yaas’ named by Oman. This will be the second cyclone to hit Indian coast within 10 days after cyclone Tauktae crossed Gujarat on May 17. Moving at a speed of 5 km per hour in last six hours, it tracked west-northwestwards and lay centred at 570 km south-south-east of Paradip. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, Director of India Meteorological Department, Odisha HR Biswas said.

In its trail, the system will trigger very heavy rain in coastal and interior districts. The north coastal districts Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack are expected to be affected by the storm on Wednesday.

The Met office issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on Tuesday, and for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts on Wednesday.

While wind along and off the coast will pick up speed from Monday evening, it might hit past 150 km per hour by Wednesday when it approaches the land. The Met office also issued Signal-I warning for all ports in Odisha.Private weather forecaster Skymet said, the system was developing rather fast and expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and further to a very severe cyclonic storm by May 25. Landfall is expected on May 26 during later half of the day, it added.

Though the exact place and time of crossing the coastline with precision will need another 24 hours, a large band between West Bengal-Odisha border could be the point of crossing when extremely heavy rains and high velocity winds in excess of 150 km per hour is expected over the sea and coastal parts.