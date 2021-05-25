Another 122 Dongria Kondhs test Covid positive in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As Covid-19 surges into tribal hinterlands, in Rayagada, 122 fresh cases were recorded on Monday. While Kalyansinghpur reported 66 cases, Bissam Cuttack recorded 56, said, T Barik, PA, ITDA, Rayagada. A total of 2,461 Dongria Kondh families, belonging to the The Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), are estimated to live in 102 villages situated in the Niyamgiri hills, spread across Bissam Cuttack, Kalyansinghpur and Muniguda blocks.

“Test hesitancy has emerged as major hurdle but we are taking all measures to increase awareness and encourage the tribals to get vaccinated,” said district Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra, adding that vaccination drive for 45 plus age group started on the day in which 65 from Bissam Cuttack and 21 from Muniguda were administered the jab.

Meanwhile, administration has declared Burangia village under Daringibadi block as containment zone after three persons tested Covid positive. Over 80 people from the village as well as adjacent Budelipada and Jharmundapada villages have been suffering from high fever and flu-like symptoms for the past one week, prompting Phulbani Collector Brundha D to send a medical team under the supervision of BDO Abhimanyu Behera and tehsildar KK Pradhan to conduct rapid testing.

Seeing the teams, most people fled the village in the apprehension of testing positive. The administration later sealed the entry points to the village and persuaded the symptomatic persons to get tested. Swab samples of 43 persons were collected on the day for testing and medical aid provided to the ones experiencing symptoms.