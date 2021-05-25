Four criminals held with arms  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Four criminals were arrested along with arms and ammunition by Chauliaganj Police on Monday from Balighat at Jagatsinghpur.Those arrested are wanted criminal Janaki Ballav Maharana (32), Ambika Prasad Swain (29) of Singipur, Rakesh Kumar Mallick (30) of Kaduapada and Chandan Mohanty (28) of Iswarpur in Jagatsinghpur. The seized arms and ammunition include three 9 mm pistols, two 7.65mm pistols and 28 live ammunition.

DCP Prateek Singh said, acting on a tip off, police raided a spot near Tarini temple at Biribati when Maharana was supplying arms to his henchmen for terrorising stakeholders in sand mining. Maharana, who was absconding since 2016 from Jagatsinghpur Court, had come in a XUV car from Bhubaneswar and called six of his associates to Biribati to supply them arms and ammunitions for operating his illegal sand mining network. While four were nabbed, three more associates of Maharana escaped. Several criminal cases are pending against the arrested persons, the DCP informed.