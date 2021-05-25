Odisha: East Coast Railway gears up to minimise damage during cyclone Yaas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has geared up to meet the challenges posed by cyclone Yaas and planned for early restoration of train traffic and railway track if affected by the storm that is likely to make landfall around Wednesday noon.

Railway sources said round the clock disaster management cell has been opened at ECoR headquarters at Rail Sadan and at divisional headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur.

The ECoR has taken steps for 'no risk to train traffic' and positioning of special teams for early restoration of tracks, signaling system, and electrification besides the safety of train operations, if the electric supply is snapped.

Diesel locomotives have been kept in position for utilisation during failure of electricity. As red alert has been given in coastal areas, ECoR is keeping a watchful eye at all the stations between Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak in the Bhubaneswar-Kharagpur railway section.

ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan has directed the officials to be on full alert towards any incident like flood situation near railway tracks and to ensure the safety of trains and smooth operations.

"Stationary patrolmen and watchmen along with mobile patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections. Close coordination is being maintained with State government officials at different levels. Arrangements have been made not to allow water to stagnate on the track," said a railway official.

Instructions have also been given for the smooth functioning of signal and telecommunication systems with uninterrupted power supply. Apart from this, adequate breaks down gangs have been kept in readiness and on high alert.

"Overhead equipments to be switched off at the vulnerable locations has been permitted. All satellite phones and VHF sets have been kept in ready condition. The ECoR is in constant touch with India Meteorological Department for weather alerts," the officer added.