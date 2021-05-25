STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records highest 32 deaths, cases cross 7L mark

11,059 more people test positive for the virus in last 24 hours

Published: 25th May 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 fatalities as 32 people succumbed to the disease taking the cumulative death toll to 2,516. With 11,059 more people testing positive for the virus, the tally crossed the seven lakh mark.The deceased included six from Khurda district (four from Bhubaneswar alone), four each from Ganjam and Jharsuguda and three each from Angul, Kalahandi and Sundargarh, two each from Puri and Gajapati and one each from Balangir, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Sambalpur.

Of the fresh cases, 6,193 were in quarantine and the rest 4,866 infections were local contacts. Six districts reported more than 500 cases each with Cuttack topping the chart at 1,133 cases. Along with Angul it is emerging as the latest concern for the State government. New clusters in rural Cuttack and Angul have been fueling the infection. Among other hotspots, Khurda registered 1,010 cases, followed by Angul (859), Sundargarh (729), Mayurbhanj (662), Jajpur (564), Puri (430), Kalahandi (407), Balasore (400), Sambalpur (379) and Bhadrak (377).

As many as 66,512 tests, including 18,854 through RT-PCR were conducted during the period taking the total number of tests to 1.13 crore. The test positivity rate (TPR), however, came down to 16.6 per cent (pc) from 19.1 pc a day before. The TPR was highest at 38.6 pc in Boudh, 28.8 pc in Cuttack, 26.7 pc in Jajpur, 26.5 pc in Mayurbhanj, 26.3 pc in Angul and 26.1 pc in Puri.The fresh infections have pushed the State’s total coronavirus tally to 7,03,441 of which 6,01,224 have recovered including 11,614 bringing down the active caseload to 99,648 from over one lakh on Sunday.

Odisha is now among the top eight States that cumulatively account for 71.6 pc of India’s total active cases. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh reported 81.08 pc of the 2,22,315 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the cases have started declining in the worst-hit western Odisha and overall Covid curve is in a state of plateau. Hopefully, the situation in coastal and central regions, which saw a rise in cases following increased testing, will also improve soon, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha death rate COVID deaths
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp