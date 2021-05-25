STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: ‘Yaas’ to pack over 160 km/hr gale force

It would track north-northwestwards and reach north-west Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Wednesday morning.

Published: 25th May 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rains lashing Kendrapara under the influence of cyclone Yaas | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sending the Odisha government into high alert, Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is on its way to cross the eastern coast near Balasore around May 26 noon.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, projected path of the system shows that it could make landfall towards south of Balasore and by then it would have upgraded into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The wind speed may hit above 160 km per hour, gusting up to 185 km/hr during the landfall, the national forecaster said. Sea conditions will remain rough and tidal waves of height two to four meters above astronomical tide may inundate low lying coastal areas in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts around the time of the landfall.

ALSO READ: Covid testing and vaccination stopped in three Odisha districts ahead of Yaas landfall

From a deep depression, the system intensified into cyclonic storm on Monday morning as it moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 12 km/hr and lay centred about 420 km south-southeast of Paradip and 510 km south-southeast of Balasore. It would move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours.  It would track north-northwestwards and reach north-west Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Wednesday morning.

“Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands around Balasore on Wednesday noon as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.The regional Met office has also hoisted a signal-4 warning for Paradip and Dhamara ports and signal-3 for Gopalpur port.

Global GIS solution provider RMSI said, nearly half of Bhadrak and parts of Kendrapara will experience around 155 km per hour wind speed on May 26 morning before the cyclone makes contact with land. Around landfall, the speed will drop to around 135 kmph at Balasore. Power infrastructure in Bhadrak and Kendrapara may take more hit.Nearly all the cyclone impact will be felt in Odisha and only a very small impact in West Bengal, said senior vice president (sustainability) of RMSI Pushpendra Johari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cyclone Yaas Balasore
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp