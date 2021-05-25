‘Oil, Steel industries to ensure steady supply of O2 to hospitals’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday assured that supply of liquid medical oxygen from eastern India to the rest of the country will not be affected by the cyclone. Pradhan said the oil, gas and steel industries are fully prepared to ensure continuous supply of petroleum products, other essential commodities, including medical oxygen for continued Covid-19 management.

“I assured all the stakeholders that there will be no dearth of supply of medical oxygen and the steel industry will continue to supply life-saver medical oxygen to hospitals and health facilities to states even in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas,” he tweeted. Pradhan made the statement after a joint review of cyclone preparedness along with Minister of Railways, and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on virtual mode.

The Ministry of PNG has made a full assessment of various oil and gas installations, ships and docks along the eastern coast likely to be affected by the impending cyclone and, learning from recent experience, taken all precautionary steps to ensure minimal damage, he said.As a precautionary measure all vital installations and major industrial units along the east coast, including those of the Petroleum and Steel Ministries are operating with minimum manpower for the next 2 to 3 days. Preparations have also been made to secure all assets in the sea.

All the stakeholders along the east coast, including from the private and public sector, Central and State government agencies have taken adequate measures and are collaborating to minimise possible damages by the calamity.He said the railway authorities informed that passenger trains will be cancelled from Tuesday onwards in the areas likely to be worst affected, and the freight trains would be regulated when the wind speed picks up.

Railways have already moved the emergency equipment and relief materials to strategic locations for quick restorations and movement of Oxygen express from Rourkela will continue through alternative routes.“Earlier, I also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the severe cyclone situation developing over Odisha. He has assured me of all possible assistance in the form of relief, rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people of Odisha,” Pradhan said.