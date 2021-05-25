STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Painful memories of 1999 flood for seaside villages in Jagatsinghpur

Sources said villagers of Kalabedi, Silai, Padampur, Gadbishnupur, Janakadeipur, Nardia and Goda panchayats are living in fear of tidal waves since last year.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Women collecting sand to protect their asbestos roofs in Sandhakuda | Express

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Every cyclone brings back memories of the 1999 nightmare to the seaside villages of Jagatsinghpur. ‘Yaas’ is another one.With the cyclonic storm billed to grow into a very severe one and the met department predicting high tidal waves of up to four metre, panic has gripped residents of Erasama block, especially villagers of Gadaharishpur and Padampur panchayats which are situated close to the sea.Adding to the villagers’ worry are the new embankment mouths which are yet to be closed by the authorities concerned. There is fear that villages will be submerged if tidal waves ingress due to impact of the cyclone ‘Yaas’.

In August last year, a new mouth was created on the saline embankment near Kalabedi in Padampur due to frequent soil erosion, causing a 500 metre breach. Later, local MLA and Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das along with Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra visited the spot at Kalabedi and assured to take steps to close the new mouth. However, no steps have been taken in this regard so far.

Sources said villagers of Kalabedi, Silai, Padampur, Gadbishnupur, Janakadeipur, Nardia and Goda panchayats are living in fear of tidal waves since last year. Now with the sea turning rough due to ‘Ýaas’, the threat of erosion and tidal waves looms over the region. The most scared are villagers residing near the shore as waves are reaching the human settlements.Similarly, villagers of Kadamnasi, Noliashai, Gadaharishpur, Patharkunda and Andi are expecting ingress of tidal waves during the cyclone as the saline embankment near Noliashai is still incomplete.

Dillip Das of Noliashai said, “I live in a kutcha house, If tidal waves enter the village, my house will collapse. Panic has gripped my family and many other households after the weather forecast as the saline embankment is still not complete.”Echoing similar views, other villagers Narayan Das, Lalu Das and Trilochan Das said around 4,000 families of six villages are facing the threat of ingress of tidal waves which will also cause severe damage to crops.

Erasama BDO Kailash Behera admitted that the situation in Kalabedi and Noliashai is grim. “I have instructed the local sarpanch to take immediate steps for evacuation of villagers. We have set a target to evacuate nearly 10,000 people living in low-lying areas to safer places,” he added.Meanwhile, as it took shape of a cyclonic storm, ‘Yaas’ brought rains in its trail across the coastal district on Monday.Urging people residing in low-lying areas and kutcha houses to shift to cyclone centres, Collector Mohapatra said the administration has supplied masks to people who will be housed in the shelters. Cooked and dry food besides drinking water have been supplied to each cyclone shelters.

Those suffering from fever and cold will be made to undergo Covid tests. If found positive, they would be housed in local schools for three days in isolation. All facilities will be provided to infected persons and they have to strictly adhere to safety protocols. All block development officers and executive officer of Paradip Municipality have been instructed to start evacuation by maintaining Covid guidelines.In the afternoon, Principal Secretary of Higher Education department Saswat Mishra, who has been deployed in Jagatsinghpur for cyclone management activities, conducted a review meeting with district officials about preparedness as well as rescue and relief operations.

With the system moving over the Bay of Bengal and getting closer to the coast, torrential rains hit Paradip, Kujang, Tirtol, Erasama and several other areas. Roads wore a deserted look as residents stayed indoors.With the showers and wind, water-logging and disruption of power was reported in seaside villages. On the day, the administration extended the lockdown relaxation by two hours to facilitate people stock up essentials in view of the impending cyclone. 

However, though grocery and vegetable shops remained open till 1 pm, people failed to procure their requirements due to the rains which started from 10.30 am. Many traders, especially vegetable vendors, were also forced to close shops before the scheduled time due to the downpour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp