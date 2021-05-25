Port gears up for impending danger

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) authorities have put in place necessary arrangements to tackle the approaching cyclone. Interacting with officials via video conference, PPT chairman Vinit Kumar said, “We are ready to face any eventuality arising out of the approaching cyclone.” PPT has engaged its personnel to clean drains in the area on a war-footing to prevent water-logging. Four teams with chain saws and payloader have been kept in readiness to clear uprooted trees from roads.

As a precautionary measure, inward movement of ships will be permitted from 10 pm on May 23. Currently, the port has planned only outward movement of ships which is expected to be completed by 12 noon on May 24. All operations will be wound up and the port cleared of all personnel by May 25 morning. All vessels at Paradip anchorage have been asked to pick up anchor and move to sea.

All Coast Guard vessels and Dredging Corporation of India’s dredger XX inside harbour have also been instructed to move out to sea. DCI dredger Aquarius, DCI dredger XVIII, DCI dredger Ganga and both the OSL cutter dredgers in north basin will be secured properly. Other crafts and tugs inside harbour will be manned round the clock with main engines ready for operation at any time.

Equipment and machineries in under-construction areas will be secured. Unloaders at PPL and IFFCO berths will also be fastened securely. A control room, which started functioning at Gate no 4 from Monday, will operate till normalcy is restored. A medical team with ambulance will be available to meet any emergencies.

This apart, five cyclone shelters have been activated to house around 2,000 people from local slums and low-lying areas. The evacuees will be provided with dry ration, cooked food, drinking water, face masks and sanitisers. The cyclone shelters will also be equipped with generator sets for uninterrupted power supply.