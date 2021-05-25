Pregnant women evacuated in Dhenkanal ahead of cyclone 'Yaas'

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With cyclonic storm “Yaas” inching closer, the district administration of Dhenkanal has started shifting people from vulnerable categories, to safer places. On Monday, over 200 pregnant women across the distroct were identified for evacuation. Almost 50 per cent of these women, most in advanced stage of pregnancy, have reportedly been shifted to the nearest shelters in their respective areas. As of now, there are 126 school buildings serving as cyclone shelters and eight multi-purpose relief centres to accommodate the vulnerable sections in the district.

Official sources said dry food, safe drinking water and necessary medicines are being provided to pregnant women at the shelters. Project Director, DRDA Narottam Behera, who is monitoring the preparatory measures, said masks are being given to all evacuees and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) in villages are extending all support.

Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said all pregnant women will be shifted to safer places by Tuesday afternoon. More school buildings will be set up to accommodate people as and when the need arises. “Expecting women showing flu-like symptoms will be tested for Covid-19. Those found positive will be given separate rooms in Covid Care Centres,” he said. Chief district medical officer Dr Sujatarani Mishra said the exact figures of pregnant women from each village will be known by Tuesday.