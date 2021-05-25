STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Red Cross readies food packets in Odisha

As Odisha braces for a tropical storm, preparedness for relief distribution has been scaled up to extend support to the people in distress in the affected areas post cyclone.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers pack relief supplies at Red Cross Bhawan in Bhubaneswar | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha braces for a tropical storm, preparedness for relief distribution has been scaled up to extend support to the people in distress in the affected areas post cyclone.Volunteers of Red Cross Society in the Capital city have started packing relief materials  for their distribution in 10 districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Ganjam that would be affected.Dry food packets containing flattened rice, jaggery, ‘chhatua’, water pouches and masks are being packed at the State Red Cross headquarters here.

“Currently we are concentrating on the 10 vulnerable districts where relief materials will be distributed post-cyclone. Around 1,000 packets have been readied today, while another 1,500 packets will be packed tomorrow and dispatched to the vulnerable districts,” said Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society -  Odisha branch - CTM Suguna. These packets are also being readied at district level.

“We have 3,200 Red Cross volunteers ready to be engaged in the relief work in the affected districts,” Suguna said and added that hundreds of volunteers from the Youth Red Cross and Junior Red Cross will also be mobilised to extend support in carrying out the relief work in the affected areas. Suguna said that they have also shared the list of volunteers with the Collectors of the districts concerned to mobilise them for relief operations if required. 

The Red Cross has also activated its 65 community managed shelters in the 10 districts to shift people from the nearby vulnerable pockets there.  Apart from Red Cross, the ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services teams will also be pitched in for the relief work post cyclone, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha cylone yaas red cross
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp