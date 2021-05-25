STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steps in place to minimise damage: Puri Collector

Meanwhile, panic gripped people residing on the coast as it started raining in the afternoon on the day.

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration of Puri is geared up to minimise damage if cyclone Yaas deviates from its path and hits Puri, said Collector Samarth Verma here on Monday. The Collector said, if required, 1.16 lakh people residing close to the sea and low-lying areas would be shifted to safer locations or nearby cyclone shelters where drinking water, food, generator sets and life saving drugs have been stocked in abundance. The number of shelters have been increased to ensure social distancing. Tehsildars and block development officers have been stationed at their respective headquarters to look after arrangements. 

Verma said expectant mothers were shifted from their homes to hospitals on the day. This apart, adequate quantity of oxygen, medicines and food have been stocked at Covid hospitals and Covid care centres in the district. The Collector said officials of Energy and Water Resources department officials have been asked to ensure that electricity and water services are restored soon after the storm weakens. Purchase of Rabi crop in 86 mandis across the district has been suspended in view of the impending calamity. 

Meanwhile, panic gripped people residing on the coast as it started raining in the afternoon on the day. Fishermen of Pentakota, Chandrabhaga, Astaranga and Chilika, with memories of cyclone Fani, were a worried lot. Sources said a large number of jelly and Tuna fish were seen on Puri beach on the day. The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has advised carpenters working at the chariot construction yard to stop work if it rains heavily. The temple body has issued an SOP in this regard. As per the directive, all scheduled rituals of the deities will continue in the shrine.

