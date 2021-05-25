STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Storm effect: Heavy rain, strong winds in K’para

A control room is functioning round the clock in the district emergency office. Medical teams along with ambulances have been kept ready to meet any emergency. 

Rains lashing Kendrapara under the influence of cyclone Yaas | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The coastal district received very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and high tide on Monday under the influence of cyclone ‘Yaas’.The downpour left several roads and low-lying areas inundated. A large number of residents of Rehabilitation Colony at Bagapatia under Rajnagar block, which has a population of around 4,000, were stranded due to water-logging. 

Sudarshan Rout of Bagapatia said all the muddy streets in the colony have been inundated and water has entered houses of most of the residents.District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said the administration is working with local sarpanchs and other panchayat body members to help people prepare for the cyclone in seaside villages. All the vulnerable pockets have been brought under safety cordon with multi-purpose cyclone shelters being readied to accommodate people in case of exigencies. 

The sea was marginally rough on the day and due to the cyclone warning, hundreds of boats at jetties at Kharinashi, Jamboo, Kajalapatia, Bahakuda and Talachua remained anchored. A control room is functioning round the clock in the district emergency office. Medical teams along with ambulances have been kept ready to meet any emergency. 

“Due to the Covid lockdown, all restaurants, hotels and other business establishments are shut. Besides, people are also not allowed to move on the beach. This will help in ensuring that the impact of the cyclone remains minimal,” Satpathy added.

