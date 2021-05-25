Three held for abduction and loot

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Scripted on the lines of a potboiler, four miscreants staged a kidnap bid and looted `1.85 lakh cash in two incidents that happened in quick succession on Monday. However, three of them were caught by Balangir Town Police soon after though another escaped.

Sources said a junior engineer of the Irrigation department, Jagarathi Pradhan of Badheimunda in Jharsuguda, was going to the Barpali Pada SBI ATM here when four unidentified miscreants turned up and started assaulting him. They then forcefully kidnapped him in his own car.

On the way, the four-wheeler collided with another car and Pradhan managed to flee when the four left the vehicle and engaged in a verbal duel with the other car driver. The four accused then started assaulting two youths present in the other car, and fled after snatching `1.85 lakh cash from their possession. One of the youths Tusshar Vyas (26) filed a police complaint. Pradhan too filed an FIR.

Basing on the two complaints, police started a probe and nabbed three of the accused. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Town Police IIC Priyanka Routray said the fourth accused, at large, will be held soon.