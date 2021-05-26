STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Yaas: Six blocks in Odisha's Sundargarh district on high alert

Sources said the district administration has started evacuating people from a few vulnerable areas in the blocks and departments concerned have been asked to prepare for restoration in the area.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Six blocks in Panposh and Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district, on the probable route of cyclone Yaas, have been put on high alert. Sources said the district administration has started evacuating people from a few vulnerable areas in the blocks. The departments concerned have been asked to prepare for restoration and repair in the areas in the aftermath of the storm.

Bonai Sub-Collector Pradip Dang said that residents of vulnerable Kensila and Batagaon villages in Bhutura gram panchayat of Lahunipada block are being shifted to safer shelters. He said that residents of Azad Basti, Sagarbhanga and Patmunda are also being shifted to the nearest Kalyan Mandap. The cyclonic storm is likely to pass through these areas on Wednesday. 

A coordination meeting was held with authorities of electricity, fire and Public Works Department for immediate repair and restoration works. Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar said Lathikata, Bisra, Nuagaon and Kuanrmunda blocks are on high alert but as per revised information the cyclone is likely to pass through Bisra and Nuagaon blocks.

He said identification of vulnerable people living in weak and dilapidated houses is on and efforts are being made to shift them to safer places by Wednesday morning.  The district administration has issued two helpline numbers-1800-345-7461 and 0114-118-2138.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday evening, parts of Bonai and Panposh sub-divisions including Rourkela started witnessing intermittent rains. 

