Cyclone Yaas: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures all help to Odisha branch of Red Cross

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday spoke to Governor and president of Odisha state branch of Indian Red Cross Society Ganeshi Lal on preparedness for cyclone Yaas and assured all support to the aid agency.

"I learnt that Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha state branch (IRCS-OSB) has scaled up preparations to extend relief and support to people in districts likely to be affected by Cyclone Yaas. I conveyed the Governor of providing possible assistance to the Odisha Red Cross in carrying out relief and rescue operations," he tweeted.

As Odisha is gearing up to brave the impending cyclone, he urged people to be alert, stay safe and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State government and Central agencies. The Union Petroleum Minister said that oil companies have been stocking enough LPG cylinders at all cyclone shelters in close coordination with district authorities and providing standby diesel generators for hospitals that do not have them.

He has also directed the oil marketing companies to keep adequate stocks of diesel at major hospitals in anticipation of power failure and top up all fuel stations with sufficient stock to prevent any shortage.