STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Evacuation in full swing in Odisha's Dhenkanal as 2,500 people shifted ahead of cyclone Yaas

Panchayat officials along with block development officers and members of few NGOs are engaged in shifting people from Sadar, Gondia, Kankadahada and Bhuban blocks to shelter houses.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Evacuees at a cyclone shelter at Bhuban

Evacuees at a cyclone shelter at Bhuban. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Evacuation of people residing in vulnerable areas to safer places in the wake of cyclone Yaas, is being done on war-footing in the district. Panchayat officials along with block development officers and members of few NGOs are engaged in shifting people from Sadar, Gondia, Kankadahada and Bhuban blocks to shelter houses.

Sources said, as on 6 pm on Tuesday, 2,500 people from the blocks were shifted to shelters where cooked food is being served to them. This apart, 304 pregnant women with expected date of delivery by June 7 have been shifted to hospitals.

Some of the women who were unwilling to shift to hospitals were persuaded by anganwadi and ASHA workers to do so for their safety. The women were given medicines for use in emergencies, said social welfare officer, J Ray. 

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Dr Sujatarani Mishra said primary health centres, community health centres and other hospitals will remain open and doctors have been asked to be present at their respective headquarters.

"Since seven staff including a doctor of Bhuban hospital tested positive for COVID-19, only the OPD of the facility will remain open," he said and added no pregnant woman has been sent to Mathakargola hospital as a few staff at the facility had recently tested positive for the virus. 

Collector, Bhumesh Chandra Behera said dry food, medicines, fuel and generator sets have been stocked at shelters. "We are prepared to handle any eventuality and provide relief to people," he said. 

Meanwhile, DRDA project director Narottam Behera visited Bhuban and Gondia blocks on the day and ensured 1,500 beggars, mentally challenged, homeless persons and senior citizens are shifted to shelters. During his visit to shelters in the blocks, he interacted with people and said the evacuees will be given cooked food for three days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhenkanal Odisha cyclone Cyclone Yaas Yaas Cyclone Odisha Odisha evacuation
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp