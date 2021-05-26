Evacuation in full swing in Odisha's Dhenkanal as 2,500 people shifted ahead of cyclone Yaas

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Evacuation of people residing in vulnerable areas to safer places in the wake of cyclone Yaas, is being done on war-footing in the district. Panchayat officials along with block development officers and members of few NGOs are engaged in shifting people from Sadar, Gondia, Kankadahada and Bhuban blocks to shelter houses.

Sources said, as on 6 pm on Tuesday, 2,500 people from the blocks were shifted to shelters where cooked food is being served to them. This apart, 304 pregnant women with expected date of delivery by June 7 have been shifted to hospitals.

Some of the women who were unwilling to shift to hospitals were persuaded by anganwadi and ASHA workers to do so for their safety. The women were given medicines for use in emergencies, said social welfare officer, J Ray.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Dr Sujatarani Mishra said primary health centres, community health centres and other hospitals will remain open and doctors have been asked to be present at their respective headquarters.

"Since seven staff including a doctor of Bhuban hospital tested positive for COVID-19, only the OPD of the facility will remain open," he said and added no pregnant woman has been sent to Mathakargola hospital as a few staff at the facility had recently tested positive for the virus.

Collector, Bhumesh Chandra Behera said dry food, medicines, fuel and generator sets have been stocked at shelters. "We are prepared to handle any eventuality and provide relief to people," he said.

Meanwhile, DRDA project director Narottam Behera visited Bhuban and Gondia blocks on the day and ensured 1,500 beggars, mentally challenged, homeless persons and senior citizens are shifted to shelters. During his visit to shelters in the blocks, he interacted with people and said the evacuees will be given cooked food for three days.