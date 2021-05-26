Odisha: Farmers of Koraput suspend harvesting ahead of cyclone Yaas

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In view of inclement weather due to cyclone Yaas, farmers of Koraput have suspended ongoing paddy harvesting for the next three to four days. Sources said that farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Boipariguda blocks have cultivated paddy over 25,000 hectare of land during the Rabi season which started in January this year.

The crops were supposed to be harvested in the first week of May but the process was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. The farmers had recently started harvesting their crops in some areas of Jeypore, Kotpad and Borrigumma block. But fearing damage to crops due to rains caused by the cyclone, they suspended the harvesting process.

On Tuesday, mild to moderate rain with wind prevailed in several areas of Jeypore and Koraput. "I stopped crop cutting midway due to inclement weather and will resume it in the next four days," said Ganga Pangi of Dhanpur village. The district administration had put on hold paddy procurement from May 18 to 28.