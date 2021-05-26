Panic ensues in Odisha's Kendrapara district over tidal ingress ahead of cyclone Yaas

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Panic gripped coastal pockets of the district on Tuesday after tidal waves entered seaside villages due to the impact of cyclone Yaas, causing extensive damage to agricultural land. Many trees were also uprooted in Rajnagar and Mahakalapada blocks.

Seawater entered Batighar, Kharinashi, Ramanagar, Badatubi, Sanatubi, Bagapatia, Kansar, Badasanda, Suniti, Ajagarapatia, Barahapur, Jamboo, Kandarapatia and several other villages under Mahakalapada and Rajnagar. Tidal waves breached the saline embankments at Kharinashi, Hariabanka and Baulakani resulting in inundation of vast tracts of agricultural lands.

There were reports of thatched houses caving in due to incessant rains in Badadia, Petachela, Jamboo and Kandarapatia. District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said tidal waves entered several seaside villages. "We have shifted people from the coastal pockets to safer places," he added.