Police rescue Orissa HC lawyer abandoned by family

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Monday rescued a 58-year-old lawyer of Orissa High Court, who was abandoned and locked in his own house in a critical condition, and shifted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The move came after Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) issued an order to this effect. The commission intervened on receipt of an e-mail petition from Jitendra Kumar Lenka, secretary of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Monday.

The petition sought intervention for rescue of lawyer Pratap Rout from his house in Sector 7 of CDA and immediate treatment in a dignified manner. Rout has nobody to look after him as his wife and son were reportedly not living with him, the petition stated. The petition was taken up considering the urgency of the matter even as it was a period of lockdown due to spread of pandemic.

The OHRC moved by the photograph enclosed with the petition observed that it was “not only horrifying but also speaks volume of the pitiable condition of the person who was lying on the floor”. In its order the commission said, “It is reported that Rout is suffering from various ailments including kidney dysfunction.

It appears from the circumstances that the family members have not taken care of the miserable condition of Rout. Considering the situation, the Commission called upon the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack to take immediate steps for rescue of Rout from his house and shift him to SCB.

The Superintendent of the hospital shall take all such appropriate steps for treatment of Rout free of cost,” the OHRC said in the order. The commission also directed the Member Secretary of Odisha State Legal Services Authority to supervise the matter and direct the para legal volunteer at SCB MCH to monitor the treatment of Rout.

NDRF sends highest ever teams to Odisha, WB

Bhubaneswar: With 97 squads, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made its highest ever deployment in Odisha and West Bengal to handle a cyclone situation in Yaas. NDRF has deployed 52 teams in Odisha and 45 in West Bengal. “So far, this is the highest ever deputation of NDRF in a cyclonic situation in Odisha and West Bengal. In Odisha, the previous record of 50 teams was during extremely severe cyclone Fani in 2019 and 30 odd teams in West Bengal during super cyclone Amphan last year,” said DG SN Pradhan. “All this has happened as an extra measure of precaution and preparation because the Centre and the state governments on the basis of lessons from the cyclones in the past are very focused on minimising damage to life and property,” said Pradhan.