Rs 10L aid for kin of workers who die during cyclone Yaas restoration works

BHUBANESWAR : The State owned Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Tata Power managed distribution companies will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of contractual and temporary employees who die during cyclone Yaas restoration works.

The transmission and distribution utilities have deployed over 10,000 electrical workers in the 12 districts which are likely to be impacted more by the tropical cyclone which is inching close to the Odisha coast. “Compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the legal heir of a worker in case of unfortunate death while doing restoration works,” said an order of OPTCL.

In case of injury and hospitalisation of any workmen engaged in restoration work, the full treatment cost will be borne by the company. This financial assistance will be over and above any other benefit the workmen are entitled to as per the law. The corporate office of the Tata Power managed TPCODL and TPNODL have issued similar orders for the workers engaged for restoration works.

Meanwhile, the State government has announced special labour rates for the workers deployed by the distribution companies and OPTCL for restoration of damaged electrical infrastructure in the districts likely to be hit by the cyclone. The minimum wage has been revised from Rs 308 to Rs 462 for unskilled workers, from Rs 348 to Rs 522 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 398 to Rs 597 for skilled workers, said an order.