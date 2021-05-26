STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 10L aid for kin of workers who die during cyclone Yaas restoration works

“Compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the legal heir of a worker in case of unfortunate death while doing restoration works,” said an order of OPTCL.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State owned Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Tata Power managed distribution companies will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of contractual and temporary employees who die during cyclone Yaas restoration works. 

The transmission and distribution utilities have deployed over 10,000 electrical workers in the 12 districts which are likely to be impacted more by the tropical cyclone which is inching close to the Odisha coast.  “Compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the legal heir of a worker in case of unfortunate death while doing restoration works,” said an order of OPTCL.

In case of injury and hospitalisation of any workmen engaged in restoration work, the full treatment cost will be borne by the company. This financial assistance will be over and above any other benefit the workmen are entitled to as per the law. The corporate office of the Tata Power managed TPCODL and TPNODL have issued similar orders for the workers engaged for restoration works.

Meanwhile, the State government has announced special labour rates for the workers deployed by the distribution companies and OPTCL for restoration of damaged electrical infrastructure in the districts likely to be hit by the cyclone. The minimum wage has been revised from Rs 308 to Rs 462 for unskilled workers, from Rs 348 to Rs 522 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 398 to Rs 597 for skilled workers, said an order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited Tata Power ex gratia Cyclone Yaas restoration works
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp