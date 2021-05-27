Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to make aerial survey of Odisha, Bengal to assess damage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 28 to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas that left a trail of devastation in a few northern districts of the State.

As per his tour programme, the Prime Minister will chair review meeting likely to be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior officials of government after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Possibly, the meeting will be held at the airport.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas of Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Thereafter, he will proceed to East Medinipur for an aerial survey and later he will take a review meeting in West Bengal, said a PIB note.

The Prime Minister reviewed the impact of the cyclone at a high level meeting where Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Power, Telecom Secretary and DG IMD made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damages and related matters.

Though the States are engaged in the assessment of damages in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, preliminary reports indicate that the devastation was less due to accurate forecasting and effectively communicating to the people in the affected areas.

The Prime Minister was told that evacuation in a timely manner by affected States and Central agencies have ensured minimal loss of human life and for this the credit goes to accurate forecasting by IMD and effective communication to the people in the affected areas.

He was further informed that damages are being assessed as many areas are still under inundation. Power and Telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas, the note said.