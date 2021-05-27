STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to make aerial survey of Odisha, Bengal to assess damage

Modi will chair review meeting likely to be attended by CM Naveen Patnaik and senior officials after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 28 to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas that left a trail of devastation in a few northern districts of the State.

As per his tour programme, the Prime Minister will chair review meeting likely to be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior officials of government after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Possibly, the meeting will be held at the airport.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas of Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Thereafter, he will proceed to East Medinipur for an aerial survey and later he will take a review meeting in West Bengal, said a PIB note.

ALSON READ | Seven days relief for marooned villagers, says Odisha CM

The Prime Minister reviewed the impact of the cyclone at a high level meeting where Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Power, Telecom Secretary and DG IMD made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damages and related matters.

Though the States are engaged in the assessment of damages in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, preliminary reports indicate that the devastation was less due to accurate forecasting and effectively communicating to the people in the affected areas.

The Prime Minister was told that evacuation in a timely manner by affected States and Central agencies have ensured minimal loss of human life and for this the credit goes to accurate forecasting by IMD and effective communication to the people in the affected areas.

He was further informed that damages are being assessed as many areas are still under inundation. Power and Telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas, the note said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Odisha cyclone Cyclone Yaas Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp