Dhinkia villagers cry neglect

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Accusing the State government of being vindictive towards them due to their frequent protests against different development projects, villagers of Dhinkia have alleged that food and drinking water were not provided to the evacuees accommodated at the local cyclone shelters in the last three days.

Village head Akhaya Das said the government was taking revenge by not providing basic amenities at the cyclone shelters as locals have intensified protests against the IOCL pipeline project. Earlier, the South Korean steel major POSCO faced stiff opposition from the villagers following which it called off its project in Dhinkia.

Sources said there are two cyclone shelters at Dhinkia. While one is a multi-purpose shelter, the other has been opened in the local primary school. Nearly 200 people have been housed in the shelter and 60 are accommodated in the school since Monday. An evacuee 70-year-old Hari Dalai said, “Cooked food is yet to be provided to us. Besides, we have been forced to stay in darkness for the last two days as the shelter does not have a generator set. Our pleas to local officials have fallen on deaf ears.”

While Erasama BDO Kailash Behera did not respond to calls, Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida said as windows of the schools have been damaged, pigeons have made the classrooms their home due to which the evacuees might be facing some inconvenience. This apart, all facilities like food and drinking water are being supplied to the people housed at the shelters, he added.