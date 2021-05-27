STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dhinkia villagers cry neglect

Village head Akhaya Das  said the government was taking revenge by not providing basic amenities at the cyclone shelters as locals have intensified protests against the IOCL pipeline project.

Published: 27th May 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Accusing the State government of being vindictive towards them due to their frequent protests against different development projects, villagers of Dhinkia have alleged that food and drinking water were not provided to the evacuees accommodated at the local cyclone shelters in the last three days. 

Village head Akhaya Das  said the government was taking revenge by not providing basic amenities at the cyclone shelters as locals have intensified protests against the IOCL pipeline project. Earlier, the South Korean steel major POSCO faced stiff opposition from the villagers following which it called off its project in Dhinkia.

Sources said there are two cyclone shelters at Dhinkia. While one is a multi-purpose shelter, the other has been opened in the local primary school. Nearly 200 people have been housed in the shelter and 60 are accommodated in the school since Monday. An evacuee 70-year-old Hari Dalai said, “Cooked food is yet to be provided to us. Besides, we have been forced to stay in darkness for the last two days as the shelter does not have a generator set. Our pleas to local officials have fallen on deaf ears.”

While Erasama BDO Kailash Behera did not respond to calls, Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida said as windows of the schools have been damaged, pigeons have made the classrooms their home due to which the evacuees might be facing some inconvenience. This apart, all facilities like food and drinking water are being supplied to the people housed at the shelters, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhinkia JAGATSINGHPUR
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp