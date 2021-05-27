STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines for vaccination at workplace

The State government on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination at the workplace for both government and private organisations. 

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination at the workplace for both government and private organisations. The guidelines state that industrial establishments can vaccinate their employees and family members in their hospitals by procuring vaccines under the liberalised pricing and accelerated national Covid-19 vaccination strategy for 18 years plus category. 

In a letter to Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra stated the industrial houses can vaccinate their employees and family members in a workplace tagging with private hospital vaccination centre if they do not have any hospital. 

The letter clarified that the vaccine doses have to be procured by the private hospitals or the industrial establishment with whom respective employers tie-up for vaccination.  The collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs have been asked to inform officials concerned and plan for vaccination of the employees and their family members by creating workplace vaccination centres in CoWIN as per feasibility and similarly inform industrial establishments/private hospitals on workplace vaccination.

