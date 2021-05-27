Odisha CM to conduct aerial survey to assess damage in Cyclone Yaas-hit districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will conduct an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and other areas on Thursday afternoon.

Official sources said that the CM will review the damage and restoration measures in the affected districts after making the aerial survey. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena had earlier asked the collectors of the affected districts to send their damage assessment reports to the government.

The very severe cyclonic storm which made a landfall near Bahanaga, 20 kilomters south of Balasore, had left a trail of destruction in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. The storm claimed two lives in Keonjhar and Balasore districts. Besides flattening a hundreds of kutcha houses, uprooting trees along its path, the cyclonic storm marooned 128 villages where the government had declared seven days relief.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj district under the impact of the cyclone created a flood like situation. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in the Similipal during the last 24 hours following which the water level in Budhabalang, Kantakhairi, Deo and Bhdandan rivers are flowing close to the danger level. The district administration has shifted persons from river side villages to safer places.