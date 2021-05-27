STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release prisoners on PR bond, says panel

The committee agreed to the proposal submitted by the Director General of Prisons following an Orissa High Court order on a PIL on May 12.

Published: 27th May 2021

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The high power committee for decongestion of jails in Odisha has ordered for release on personal recognizance (PR) bond the prisoners languishing in jails despite being granted bail for their offences punishable up to seven years.

The committee agreed to the proposal submitted by the Director General of Prisons following an Orissa High Court order on a PIL on May 12. The order was part of resolution passed at a meeting of the committee on May 21, official sources said. 

With Justice Sanju Panda (executive chairperson of Odisha State Legal Services Authority) as Chairperson, the committee has the Principal Secretary of Home department and Director General of Prisons as the two other members.

As per the report of OSLSA, 667 prisoners are languishing in jails as they have been unable to avail bail despite being granted it by the respective courts. Of them, 354 are in jail for commission of offences punishable up to seven years. 

The committee accordingly resolved to direct that the under trial prisoners (UTPs) involved in such cases shall be released by executing PR bond for a period of 90 days. But the UTPs having no permanent residence in Odisha and having previous criminal antecedents on records will not be released.

The cases where the court concerned is against release of the UTP considering the nature and gravity of the offence will also not be considered for grant of the benefit, the committee resolution said.  The children in conflict with law (CCL) falling under the category will be released on bail by executing PR bonds, it added.
 

