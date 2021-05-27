Storm claims one in Keonjhar, rescue operations underway

By Express News Service

KEONIJHAR: Cyclone Yaas claimed one life as a tree fell on a villager in Anandpur in Keonjhar district. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Purna Chandra Patra of Panchupalli village. Administration sources said as many as 23,892 people were evacuated across the district by Wednesday afternoon.

To provide food to the evacuees, 539 free kitchens were opened in 13 blocks and five urban areas in the district. Normal life was hit as the storm uprooted trees blocking roads.

Major routes like Harichandanpur- Brahmanipal road and Keonjhar-Patna road at Chakundapal remained cut off as uprooted trees fell on roads disrupting movement. Sources said, five sections of NDRF and one team of ODRAF are deployed for rescue operations.

Fire brigade personnel are also engaged in road-clearing activity on war footing. Maximum rainfall was recorded in Joda block with 128.6 mm followed by 105.3 mm in Hatadihi, 104.4mm in Jhumpura, 96.2mm in Keonjhar, 85.1mm in Banspal and 75.4 mm in Ghatagaon.

The prevailing pandemic situation made the evacuation process challenging as 157 infected persons were shifted from their homes to Covid Care Centres. Camping at the worst-hit Hatadihi block, Collector Ashis Thakre said special measures are being taken for rescuing Covid patients.